Mumbai City FC signs defender Gursimrat Singh Gill

Mumbai City FC has signed young defender Gursimrat Singh Gill for the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League, the club said on Friday.The 25-year-old, who came through the Chandigarh Football Academy before joining the AIFF Elite Academy, signed his first top-flight contract with Bengaluru FC in 2016.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 16:01 IST
Mumbai City FC has signed young defender Gursimrat Singh Gill for the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League, the club said on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who came through the Chandigarh Football Academy before joining the AIFF Elite Academy, signed his first top-flight contract with Bengaluru FC in 2016. He played in the AFC Cup and was also a part of the Federation Cup winning squad in 2017.

The versatile defender switched allegiances to NorthEast United in 2017-18 before returning to Bengaluru the following season. Gill's second stint with the Blues lasted for two seasons, winning the ISL title in 2018-19 in the process.

''It's a huge honour and a blessing to join a club of Mumbai City's stature. I am at a stage in my career where I want to play and gain experience at the highest level and joining Mumbai City will help me take a step in that direction,'' Gill said in a release.

The Punjab-born defender had played for I League side Sudeva Delhi in 2020-21 before joining ISL side ATK Mohun Bagan for the 2021-22 season.

Des Buckingham, Head Coach, Mumbai City FC said: ''Gursimrat is another young player that will add depth and versatility to our defence. He has good experiences in the ISL and at the continental level and has shown his ability at training in the past week with us here in Kolkata. ''We are delighted to have him with us and we look forward to seeing him contribute towards our team's goals this season.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

