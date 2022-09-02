Left Menu

Kalyan Chaubey becomes new AIFF President, defeats Bhaichung Bhutia by 33-1

India is set to host the U-17 Women's World Cup in October.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 16:54 IST
Kalyan Chaubey becomes new AIFF President, defeats Bhaichung Bhutia by 33-1
Kalyan Chaubey in middle (Photo: Indian Football Team/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday announced the name of its president in its 85-year history with Kalyan Chaubey defeating the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia in the election for the top post. The 45-year-old Chaubey, an ex-goalkeeper with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, prevailed 33-1 as former Indian football skipper Bhutia lost the election and got only 1 vote.

All the 14 candidates who had filed nominations for as many executive committee members' posts were elected unopposed. With FIFA having lifted the ban, the duty at hand for Chaubey is more extreme than ever to restore normality at an organisational level as India is set to host the U-17 Women's World Cup in October. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022