Kalyan Chaubey becomes new AIFF President, defeats Bhaichung Bhutia by 33-1

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday announced the name of its president in its 85-year history with Kalyan Chaubey defeating the legendary Bhaichung Bhutia in the election for the top post. The 45-year-old Chaubey, an ex-goalkeeper with Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, prevailed 33-1 as former Indian football skipper Bhutia lost the election and got only 1 vote.

All the 14 candidates who had filed nominations for as many executive committee members' posts were elected unopposed. With FIFA having lifted the ban, the duty at hand for Chaubey is more extreme than ever to restore normality at an organisational level as India is set to host the U-17 Women's World Cup in October. (ANI)

