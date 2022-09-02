Cricket-Injured Jadeja out of Asia Cup, India bring in Patel
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the Asia Cup with a knee injury and will be replaced by Axar Patel, holders India said on Friday. Jadeja, who played both India's matches in the tournament, suffered a right knee injury, Indian cricket board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement. Patel, a left-arm spin bowling all-rounder like Jadeja, was one of the standby players.
Patel, a left-arm spin bowling all-rounder like Jadeja, was one of the standby players. India sailed into the Super Four stage of the Twenty20 tournament with victories against Pakistan and Hong Kong.
India will hope Jadeja will be fit before they begin their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with an Oct. 23 blockbuster against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne.
