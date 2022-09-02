Left Menu

Soccer-Vertonghen moves from Benfica to Anderlecht

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 17:56 IST
Soccer-Vertonghen moves from Benfica to Anderlecht

Belgium's most capped international Jan Vertonghen returned home on Friday, signing a two-year deal with Anderlecht, the club announced.

Vertonghen has 139 caps for Belgium but has never competed in the Belgian league, having signed for Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands as a teenager and then playing over 300 games at Tottenham Hotspur before spending the last two season at Benfica in Portugal.

The move allows the 35-year-old central defender to continue to play regularly and keep up his place in the Belgian national team, who are headed to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022