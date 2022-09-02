Left Menu

Motorcycling-Marquez aiming to take part in Misano MotoGP test

Injured six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez plans to test in Italy next week after the San Marino Grand Prix, Honda said on Friday. The Spaniard had right arm surgery in June but has said he hopes to return to racing before the end of the season.

Honda Racing Corporation said in a statement Marquez would arrive at the Misano circuit on Friday evening "with the intention of riding the Honda RC213V during the post-race test" next Tuesday. It added that Marquez had been on a Honda CBR600RR road bike already at Spain's MotorLand Aragon circuit on Wednesday and Friday.

Marquez broke his arm at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix and has had three operations since then. He has not competed since the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello in May.

