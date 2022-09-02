Motor racing-McLaren win contract dispute with Alpine over Piastri
Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 19:30 IST
Australian rookie Oscar Piastri will race for McLaren next season after the Formula One team won a contract dispute with Renault-owned rivals Alpine on Friday.
Both teams had claimed the 21-year-old's services but the sport's Contract Recognition Board ruled unanimously that McLaren had the only valid contract.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- McLaren
- Oscar Piastri
- Alpine
- Australian
- Renault
Advertisement