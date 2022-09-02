Left Menu

Motor racing-McLaren win contract dispute with Alpine over Piastri

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 19:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Australian rookie Oscar Piastri will race for McLaren next season after the Formula One team won a contract dispute with Renault-owned rivals Alpine on Friday.

Both teams had claimed the 21-year-old's services but the sport's Contract Recognition Board ruled unanimously that McLaren had the only valid contract.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

