Warwickshire sign India all-rounder Jayant Yadav for rest of County Championship season

Warwickshire County Cricket Club announced the signing of India all-rounder Jayant Yadav for the last three matches of their County Championship season. "The 32-year-old will join up with his international teammate Mohammed Siraj at Edgbaston next week ahead of the home fixture against Somerset, which starts on Monday, September 12," an official statement released by Warwickshire County Cricket Club read.

The right-arm spinner will provide another experienced option to the side, with Yadav taking 173 wickets and scoring 2,194 runs in 64 first-class matches to date. A right-hand batter, Yadav became the first Indian to score a Test century batting number nine, whilst his eighth-wicket partnership of 241 with Virat Kohli against England in 2016 is still an Indian record and the seventh highest of all time. In six Tests, Yadav has taken 16 wickets in addition to his 248 runs.

"This will be my first County Championship experience and I'm incredibly excited to join up with the squad for the final three games. When I was asked if I would like to join Warwickshire it was something I couldn't say no to. Having played my sixth Test earlier this year, I believe these three games will help me improve my game for more opportunities in the near future," Jayant Yadav said in an official statement released by Warwickshire. "I have never played at Edgbaston, but I have heard great things about the stadium and it will be a privilege to call it my home. I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County Cricket Club and BCCI for helping to make this happen and I look forward to arriving next week," he added.

Paul Farbrace, Director of Cricket said: "Jayant is another fantastic addition to the squad, and we're excited to welcome him to Warwickshire. Jayant has played Test cricket this year and adding his First-Class experience to our bowling attack could be vital in the final three games." "It was vitally important that we strengthened our bowling line-up for the run-in and the signing of Jayant, plus Siraj gives us an enviable array of options," said Farbrace. (ANI)

