Rizwan, Zaman hit fifties as Pakistan post 193/2

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 02-09-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 21:23 IST
Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored fifties to guide Pakistan to a commanding 193 for two against Hong Kong in a Asia Cup group league match here on Friday.

Rizwan remained unbeaten on 78 not out off 57 balls, while Zaman scored 53 off 41 balls.

Ehsan Khan (2/28) picked up two wickets for Hong Kong. Brief Scores: Pakistan: 193 for 2 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 78 not out, Fakhar Zaman 53; Ehsan Khan 2/28).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

