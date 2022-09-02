England batter Jonny Bairstow ruled out of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

England batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the rest of the summer and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the England Cricket Board announced on Friday. Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in an accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury.

"Nottinghamshire batter Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the LV= Insurance third Test at the Kia Oval starting next Thursday. A further announcement will be made in due course on who will replace Bairstow in England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad," an official statement by England Cricket Board read. Earlier on Friday, ECB announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, commencing 16 October, in Australia.

Bairstow was named in the England T20 World Cup squad announced and was set to open the innings with Jos Buttler during the tournament, with Jason Roy's exclusion. English batter, Jason Roy also missed out from the 15-man group, with England preferring Phil Salt, who made his T20I debut earlier this year. Since the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2021 in the UAE, Roy has featured in 11 T20Is, scoring 206 runs at 18.72.

England will next play the third Test against South Africa, starting September 8 at the Oval. The series has been tied 1-1 after England bounced back in the second Test in Manchester. Apart from the series victory, crucial World Test Championship points will also be at stake. Squad for T20 World Cup and T20I series against Australia: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood. (ANI)

