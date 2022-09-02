Pakistan post 193/2 against Hong Kong in crucial Asia Cup match, Mohammad Rizwan scores 78

Mohammad Rizwan's blistering knock of 78 helped Pakistan post a formidable total of 193 for 2 against Hong Kong in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. It was a good day for Pakistan batsmen as they piled up the formidable score propelled by Rizwan's knock.

Put to bat first, Pakistan opener Babar Azam and Rizwan got off to a slow start as they could only manage to score seven runs in two overs. In the third over of the innings, Ehsan Khan gave Hong Kong an early breakthrough as he sent Babar Azam packing. He scored 9 runs off 8 balls. Left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman then came to the crease.

Pakistan batsmen managed to ease some pressure after the fall of the captain's wicket as they gathered 12 runs during Haroon Arshad's spell. At the end of six overs in the powerplay, Pakistan was at 40/1, with Rizwan (15) and Fakhar Zaman (14) unbeaten on the crease. The duo soon brought up their 50-run partnership to place Pakistan in a comfortable situation.

They batted with caution while also playing big shots. Mohammad Rizwan brought up his half-century in 40 balls. In the 14th over, Fakhar bent down on one knee and slammed a beautifully executed six over the deep-midwicket. In the 15th over of the innings, the duo slammed Mohammad Ghazanfar for 12 runs. However, the 116-run partnership was broken when Fakhar fall prey after a decent fifty, playing a shot to the fielder placed at the edge of the circle, of delivery by Ehsan Khan. He scored 53 runs of 41 deliveries.

But it was too late for Hong Kong to recover as Pakistan batters did their work methodically. Ayush Shukla gave away 18 runs in the 18th over of the match while delivering four wide balls. In the last over, Khushdil Shah smashed three back-to-back sixes to help Pakistan post a formidable 193/2. Brief score: Pakistan 193/2 (Mohammad Rizwan 78*, Fakhar Zaman 53; Ehsan Khan 2-28) vs Hong Kong. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)