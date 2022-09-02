Left Menu

Pakistan thrash Hong Kong by 155 runs to enter Super 4s of Asia Cup

Pakistan mauled Hong Kong by 155 runs in a must-win group league game to enter the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here on Friday.Sent into bat, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored fifties to guide Pakistan to a commanding 193 for two. Rizwan remained unbeaten on 78 not out off 57 balls, while Zaman scored 53 off 41 balls.Ehsan Khan 228 picked up two wickets for Hong Kong.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 02-09-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 22:35 IST
Pakistan mauled Hong Kong by 155 runs in a must-win group league game to enter the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here on Friday.

Sent into bat, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman scored fifties to guide Pakistan to a commanding 193 for two. Rizwan remained unbeaten on 78 not out off 57 balls, while Zaman scored 53 off 41 balls.

Ehsan Khan (2/28) picked up two wickets for Hong Kong. Pakistan then produced a lethal bowling display to bundle out Hong Kong for 38 in 10.4 overs.

Shahdab Khan (4/8) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Brief Scores: Pakistan: 193 for 2 in 20 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 78 not out, Fakhar Zaman 53; Ehsan Khan 2/28).

Hong Kong: 38 all out in 10.4 overs (Nizakat Khan 8; Shadab Khan 4/8, Mohammad Nawaz 3/5).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

