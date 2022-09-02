Waikar helps Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

Skipper Pratik Waikar's brilliant performance helped Telugu Yoddhas knockout out Chennai Quick Guns with a convincing 61-43 victory in the eliminator of the inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho here on Friday.

Leading from the front, Waikar exhibited a skillfull defence of 6.43 minutes, including 3.44 minutes of first innings. Adarsh Mohit, on the other hand, supported him well by scoring 16 points in the attack as he dismissed six players, four of them on dives. Amit Patil, with defence of 3.59 minutes, and Madan (8 points) performed well for Chennai Quick Guns but couldn't save his side from a 18-point defeat.

Aiming to seal berth in the final, Telugu Yoddhas will play the loser of qualifier 1, which will be played later tonight wherein seaso's Top-2 teams -- Gujarat Giants and Odisha Juggernauts will lock horns.

Qualifier 2 will be played on Saturday while the final is scheduled on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)