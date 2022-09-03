Soccer-Chelsea youngster Broja signs new deal until 2028

Chelsea striker Armando Broja has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2028, the London team announced on Friday. Broja, 20, was reportedly on the radar of West Ham United, Newcastle United and Everton during the close season but has committed his future to Chelsea after breaking into the first-team in the opening weeks of the new campaign.

"I'm lost for words really just thinking about it. It's the club I've dreamed of playing for my whole life, the club that I support and the club that I love," Broja told https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/article/new-contract-for-broja Chelsea's website. "I've been here since I was a boy so it's a surreal feeling for me and my family."

The Albania international spent last season on loan at Southampton, scoring nine goals in 38 games in all competitions. He has made three substitute appearances for Chelsea this term. Thomas Tuchel's side, languishing in 10th place with seven points from five games, host West Ham United on Saturday.

