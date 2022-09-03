Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Murray encouraged by third-round display despite loss to Berrettini

Britain's Andy Murray said he was encouraged after taking a set off Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in a 6-4 6-4 6-7(1) 6-3 defeat on Friday after competing in the U.S. Open third round for the first time since 2016. The 35-year-old twice Wimbledon champion saved eight break points in the third to keep the contest alive on the same court where he collected his maiden major title a decade ago.

Golf-Stenson removed from LIV Golf field for 'medical reasons'

Swede Henrik Stenson was removed from the field for this week's LIV Golf event outside Boston due to "medical reasons", the Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway circuit said on Friday. Stenson, who won on his LIV Golf debut in July less than two weeks after he was stripped of his role as Europe's Ryder Cup captain over his decision to join the series, was replaced in the 48-player field by Jordanian Shergo Al Kurdi.

Tennis-Italy's Berrettini regroups to down Murray in U.S. Open third round

Italian Matteo Berrettini regrouped from a series of squandered chances in the third set to brush aside Britain's Andy Murray 6-4 6-4 6-7(1) 6-3 on Friday, harnessing his powerful forehand to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Playing in the third round in New York for the first time in six years, Murray appeared utterly outmatched as Berrettini rocketed across nine aces and 19 winners in the first set and extinguished the Briton's sole break point opportunity.

Athletics-Jackson hands Fraser-Pryce first 100m loss of the season in Brussels

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women's 100 metres at the Diamond League meet in Brussels on Friday, handing compatriot and twice Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce her first defeat of the season by one-hundredth of a second. Fraser-Pryce was quick off the blocks and looked well set to win her fourth Diamond League title of the season before Jackson reeled her in over the final 20 metres, winning with a time of 10.73 seconds. Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou was third (10.78).

Tennis-Lucky loser Moutet makes history at U.S. Open

France's Corentin Moutet on Friday became the first lucky loser to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open following his 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5 win over Argentine Pedro Cachin. Moutet is the first men's lucky loser to reach the fourth round at any Grand Slam event since another Frenchman, Stephane Robert, did so at the 2014 Australian Open.

Motor racing-Ferrari top Dutch GP practice, Red Bull struggle

Ferrari and Mercedes dampened Formula One champion Max Verstappen's homecoming party with the fastest times in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Friday while Red Bull had an off day. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was fastest in the later session at the seaside circuit with a best lap of one minute 12.345 seconds.

Golf-LIV Golf players ineligible for PGA Tour membership renewal

The PGA Tour players who were suspended indefinitely by the U.S.-based circuit for joining LIV Golf were informed this week that they are ineligible to renew their memberships for the 2022-23 season, Reuters confirmed on Friday. As first reported by Sports Illustrated https://www.si.com/golf/news/former-pga-tour-players-now-with-liv-have-memberships-revoked-for-next-season, a letter sent on Thursday to 22 players who had yet to resign from the PGA Tour said their LIV contracts prevent them from meeting membership requirements for the 2022-23 season that begins in two weeks.

Tennis-Jabeur pushes past Rogers to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur survived a thrilling duel to down home hope Shelby Rogers 4-6 6-4 6-3 at the U.S. Open on Friday, making the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time. The Wimbledon finalist squandered six of the eight break points she earned in the opening set but hit her stride in the second as she dropped just two first-serve points.

Soccer-Paris prosecutor opens judicial probe into Pogba allegations

The Paris prosecutor's office has opened a formal judicial investigation into allegations by France midfielder Paul Pogba that he was the target of extortion attempts and threats from an organised gang, prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Friday. The formal probe follows preliminary investigations and will look into allegations of blackmail by an armed gang, kidnapping and membership of a criminal conspiracy, Beccuau said in the statement.

Tennis-Gauff crushes Keys to reach U.S. Open last 16

Coco Gauff dominated fellow American Madison Keys to win 6-2 6-3 on Friday and reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time. The 18-year-old Gauff, who was once again called on to warm up Arthur Ashe Stadium court for Serena Williams ahead of her compatriot's highly-anticipated night match, has now made the second week of all four Grand Slams.

