HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT): 0105 GARCIA CRUISES PAST ANDREESCU

France's Caroline Garcia continued her impressive run of recent results with a dominant 6-3 6-2 win over former champion Bianca Andreescu and set up a last-16 clash against Alison Riske-Amritraj. 0015 CARRENO BUSTA TOPPLES DE MINAUR

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, a two-times semi-finalist in New York, punched his ticket to the fourth round with a 6-1 6-1 3-6 7-6(5) win over Australian Alex de Minaur. The 12th seed, who sealed victory with a tweener lob, takes on Karen Khachanov next.

Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud dug deep to oust American Tommy Paul 7-6(3) 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 5-7 6-0 in a match that lasted four hours 23 minutes. Up next for the Norwegian fifth seed is Frenchman Corentin Moutet, who became the first lucky loser to reach the second week at the U.S. Open following his win over Pedro Cachin.

2140 GAUFF BRUSHES ASIDE KEYS Coco Gauff proved too strong for former finalist Madison Keys in their all-American duel on Arthur Ashe Stadium, racing to a 6-2 6-3 win in just over an hour. The 12th seed takes on China's Zhang Shuai in the last 16.

2000 BERRETTINI SEES OFF MURRAY Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini held off a resurgent Andy Murray to move into the fourth round with a 6-4 6-4 6-7(1) 6-3 win over the former champion. He next faces Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

1728 JABEUR BOUNCES BACK TO REACH FOURTH ROUND Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur recovered from a set down to beat American Shelby Rogers 4-6 6-4 6-3 and reach the last 16 for the first time at the U.S. Open.

1508 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit).

Serena Williams, the 23-times major winner, is in action later against Ajla Tomljanovic, while world number one Daniil Medvedev will face Yibing Wu. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis and Stephen Coates)

