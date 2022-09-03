Tennis-Serena Williams falls in third round of U.S. Open, retirement expected
Updated: 03-09-2022
Serena Williams fell in the third round of the U.S. Open to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday in what is expected to be the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s final tournament.
Williams, 40, last month announced that she was “evolving away” from tennis to focus on growing her family and her business interests.
