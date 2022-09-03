QUOTES-Reactions after Serena Williams' U.S. Open defeat

Following is reaction to Serena Williams' defeat by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open on Friday, likely to be the last match of the 23-times Grand Slam champion's career: FORMER WORLD NUMBER ONE BILLIE JEAN KING

"Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come. Thank you, @serenawilliams. Your journey continues." GOLF GREAT TIGER WOODS

"@serenawilliams you're literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!" AUSTRALIAN PLAYER AJLA TOMLJANOVIC

"I'm feeling really sorry just because I love Serena just as much as you guys do. What she's done for me, for the sport of tennis, is incredible. "I never thought I'd have a chance to play her in her last match when I remember watching her in all those finals, so this is a surreal moment for me.

"I just thought she would beat me, so the pressure wasn't on me. Even to the last point, I knew she's in a position to win even when she's down 5-1. That's just who she is and she's the greatest of all time. Period." FORMER WORLD NUMBER ONE ANDY RODDICK

"I love you @serenawilliams It's been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can't wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend." AMERICAN SOCCER PLAYER ALEX MORGAN

"Serena fighting until the last point, always. You've given so much to tennis, and so much to womens sports. Thank you @serenawilliams." AUSTRALIAN PLAYER DARIA SAVILLE

"I feel so emotional realising that this was Serena's last match. I have a feeling she might reconsider? I don't know." FORMER WORLD NUMBER FOUR JAMES BLAKE

"Serena. Thank you for being you and the inspiration to so many men and women. I've never seen a more intense competitor and it was an honour to share a court with you and watch history. Simply the best. @serenawilliams." (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

