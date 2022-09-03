Left Menu

Barcelona closes deal with defender Marcos Alonso

Barcelona signed the 31-year-old Spaniard on a contract until the end of the season and with a buyout clause of 50 million euros 49.7 million.I have been in several talks with Bara throughout my career, Alonso said. The only team that was ever in my head was Bara. Alonso, whose father played for Barcelona from 1982-87, spent six seasons with Chelsea.

Barcelona have sealed the signing of left back Marcos Alonso.

Alonso terminated his contract with Chelsea before the end of the transfer deadline on Thursday and was free to sign with another club. Barcelona signed the 31-year-old Spaniard on a contract until the end of the season and with a buyout clause of 50 million euros ($49.7 million).

“I have been in several talks with Barça throughout my career,” Alonso said. “And now I am here at last. I'm very happy and looking forward to starting. The only team that was ever in my head was Barça.” Alonso, whose father played for Barcelona from 1982-87, spent six seasons with Chelsea. He began his career with Real Madrid before playing in England and Italy. Alonso is the seventh signing by Barcelona in this transfer window.

