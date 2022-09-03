Left Menu

Brazilian star Marcelo signs with Greek club Olympiakos

PTI | Athens | Updated: 03-09-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 09:21 IST
Brazilian star Marcelo signs with Greek club Olympiakos
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek soccer club Olympiakos signed Brazilian star Marcelo early Saturday.

Terms of the contract were not announced; Greek sports sites reported the contract was for one year, with an option for an additional year.

An attacking left back, or wing back, Marcelo spent the past 16 season playing for Real Madrid, where he accumulated the most titles in the club's history.

The 25 titles included six La Ligas, five Champions Leagues, five Supercopa de Espana, four Club World Cups, three Uefa Super Cups and two Copa del Reys.

The 34-year-old Marcelo also made 58 appearances for Brazil from 2006-18, including the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Olympiakos, winner of the last three Greek Superleague titles, is seeking a record 48th trophy this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022