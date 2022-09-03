Asia Cup 2022: Hong Kong register their lowest T20I total

The Hong Kong cricket team registered their lowest total ever in T20I cricket on Friday. Hong Kong got this unwanted record attached to its name during their Group A match against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

In the match, while chasing 193, Hong Kong was bundled out for 38 runs. None of their batters could even touch the double-digit mark and their skipper Nizakat Khan was the top-scorer for the side with eight runs. Before this, their lowest total in T20I format was 69 all out, registered against Nepal in Chattogram in 2014. It is followed by 87/9 against Uganda in 2022, and 87 all out against Oman in 2017.

This is also the ninth lowest total in the history of T20I cricket. The lowest total in the format is by Turkey, who were bundled out for 21 runs in August 2019 against Czech Republic while chasing a target of 278 runs. This lowest total is followed by Lesotho (26 runs), Turkey (28 runs), Thailand (30 runs), Turkey (32 runs)

With this victory, Pakistan has qualified for the Super Four stage of the tournament, setting another blockbuster clash against India for Sunday. Coming to the match, put to bat first by Hong Kong, Pakistan posted a powerful 193/2 in their 20 overs. After the fall of Azam (9) early in the innings, Mohammed Rizwan (78*) and Fakhar Zaman (53) rebuilt the innings with their half-centuries and a 116-run stand. Then, perfect finishing touches were delivered by Khushdil Shah (35*), who hit four sixes in the final over to guide Pakistanis to a 190-plus score.

Chasing 194, Hong Kong never looked like a threat. Captain Nizakat Khan was the highest scorer with eight runs as his team was bundled out for a mere 38 runs, giving Pakistan a 155-run win.

Spinner Shadab Khan did the most damage to Hong Kong, taking 4/8 in 2.4 overs. Mohammad Nawaz also took 3/5 in two overs with his spin. Pacer Naseem Shah (2/7) and Shahnawaz Dahani (1/7) also delivered fine performances for Pakistan. Mohammed Rizwan was named as 'Man of the Match' for his knock of 78*. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)