Moody, SRH part ways; Lara frontrunner to replace him as head coach

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 10:48 IST
Tom Moody Image Credit: Wikipedia
Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody will not return as Sunrisers Hyderabad's head coach in the upcoming IPL season with the legendary Brian Lara emerging as the ''front runner'' to replace him.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Moody and SRH have parted ways mutually and Lara, who served as the side's strategic advisor and batting coach last season, could be elevated to the top position.

''It is learned that both Moody and Sunrisers decided to not extend his contract,'' the report said.

''There is no confirmation yet on who could replace Moody, but ESPNcricinfo understands former West Indies captain Brian Lara, who was the strategic advisor and batting coach with Sunrisers in the 2022 season, could be a frontrunner,'' it added.

Moody had a successful stint with the Sunrisers between 2013 and 2019 when the team reached the playoffs five times and emerged champions in 2016.

The 56-year-old was replaced by fellow Australian Trevor Bayliss as head coach in 2020 but he returned to SRH as director of cricket last year. However, with the team finishing last with just three wins, Moody was elevated to the coach's position.

Things didn't turn up well for Moody in his second stint as head coach as the Sunrisers ended the season at eighth position out of 10 teams with six wins and eight defeats.

Moody will now join Desert Vipers, one of the six franchises in the ILT20, after being recently appointed as its director of cricket.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in the UAE in January next year.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

