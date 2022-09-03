WRAPUP 1-Tennis-U.S. Open day five

An emotional Serena Williams crashed out of the U.S. Open after a 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 third-round loss to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what is likely to be the final tournament of the American icon's glittering career. Tributes from the sporting fraternity and the world at large poured in for the 40-year-old, who announced last month she was "evolving away from tennis".

"Clearly I'm still capable," Williams told reporters. "But it takes a lot more than that. "I'm ready to be a mom, explore a different version of Serena. "Technically in the world I'm still super young, so I want to have a little bit of a life while I'm still walking. I have such a bright future ahead of me."

Holder Daniil Medvedev set up a blockbuster fourth round clash with Nick Kyrgios after beating Chinese qualifier Wu Yibing 6-4 6-2 6-2. Italian Matteo Berrettini squandered a number of chances in the third set but held his nerve to beat Britain's Andy Murray 6-4 6-4 6-7(1) 6-3 to book a clash with Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina.

Earlier, Coco Gauff dominated fellow American Madison Keys to seal a 6-2 6-3 win to reach the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time in her career. Joining her in the next round was Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur who came through a thrilling clash against home favourite Shelby Rogers to win 4-6 6-4 6-3.

Kyrgios fined for spitting, obscenities at U.S. Open 0450 MEDVEDEV MARCHES ON

Holder Daniil Medvedev made short work of China's Wu Yibing, sealing a 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory to reach the fourth round. Up next for the world number one is Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who advanced with a 6-4 6-2 6-3 win over J.J. Wolf. 0223 TOMLJANOVIC KNOCKS SERENA OUT

Serena Williams crashed out of what is likely to be the last tournament of her glittering career as Ajla Tomljanovic beat the 23-times singles Grand Slam champion 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1. 0105 GARCIA CRUISES PAST ANDREESCU

France's Caroline Garcia continued her impressive run of recent results with a dominant 6-3 6-2 win over former champion Bianca Andreescu and set up a last-16 clash against Alison Riske-Amritraj. 0015 CARRENO BUSTA TOPPLES DE MINAUR

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, a two-times semi-finalist in New York, punched his ticket to the fourth round with a 6-1 6-1 3-6 7-6(5) win over Australian Alex de Minaur. The 12th seed, who sealed victory with a tweener lob, takes on Karen Khachanov next.

2215 RUUD OVERCOMES PAUL IN MARATHON CONTEST Roland Garros finalist Casper Ruud dug deep to oust American Tommy Paul 7-6(3) 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 5-7 6-0 in a match that lasted four hours 23 minutes.

Up next for the Norwegian fifth seed is Frenchman Corentin Moutet, who became the first lucky loser to reach the second week at the U.S. Open following his win over Pedro Cachin. 2140 GAUFF BRUSHES ASIDE KEYS

Coco Gauff proved too strong for former finalist Madison Keys in their all-American duel on Arthur Ashe Stadium, racing to a 6-2 6-3 win in just over an hour. The 12th seed takes on China's Zhang Shuai in the last 16. 2000 BERRETTINI SEES OFF MURRAY

Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini held off a resurgent Andy Murray to move into the fourth round with a 6-4 6-4 6-7(1) 6-3 win over the former champion. He next faces Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. 1728 JABEUR BOUNCES BACK TO REACH FOURTH ROUND

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur recovered from a set down to beat American Shelby Rogers 4-6 6-4 6-3 and reach the last 16 for the first time at the U.S. Open. 1508 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit). (Compiled by Manasi Pathak, Dhruv Munjal and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis, Stephen Coates and Simon Cameron-Moore)

