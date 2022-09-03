Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Yu Darvish hits strikeout milestone in Padres' win; Tennis-Efficient Kyrgios tames wildcard Wolf to book Medvedev showdown and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yu Darvish hits strikeout milestone in Padres' win

Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit two-run homers in the third inning and Jurickson Profar added a three-run shot in the sixth as the visiting San Diego Padres opened a three-game series with a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. San Diego starter Yu Darvish shut out Los Angeles for seven innings and reached the 3,000-strikeout milestone in his professional career that spans 17 seasons in Japan and the United States.

Tennis-'Fighter' Serena proud of change she brought to sport

Serena Williams said she wanted to be remembered as a fighter and was proud of the impact she had on tennis as she most likely dropped the curtain on her historic career at the U.S. Open on Friday. "The fight, I'm such a fighter," she said when asked how she wanted to be remembered following her 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 third round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic, in what she has indicated was her final match.

Tennis-Williams ready to find new Serena after U.S. Open exit

A defiant Serena Williams bid an emotional good-bye to the U.S. Open with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career. Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and no doubt the 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss to the 46th ranked Australian stung her to her core.

Tennis-Efficient Kyrgios tames wildcard Wolf to book Medvedev showdown

Australian Nick Kyrgios reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time on Friday, notching a routine win over American wildcard J.J. Wolf 6-4 6-2 6-3 to set up a blockbuster Sunday showdown against reigning champion Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev also saved precious energy in a straight-sets win in the night's final contest against China's Wu Yibing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium shortly after Serena Williams' Flushing Meadows farewell on the same court.

Tennis-Medvedev's title defence meets Kyrgios hurdle in fourth round

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev cruised into the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a straightforward 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory over Chinese qualifier Wu Yibing on Friday to set up a blockbuster clash with Australia's Nick Kyrgios. The Russian blazed past Stefan Kozlov and Arthur Rinderknech in the last two rounds and looked every bit the champion again, as he fired 12 aces and converted six of 12 break points to comfortably dispatch his 22-year-old opponent.

Exclusive-Soccer-Qatar to allow beer sales at World Cup games 3 hours before kickoff - source

Qatar will permit ticketed fans to buy alcoholic beer at World Cup soccer matches starting three hours before kickoff and for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match, a source with knowledge of plans for the tournament said. Budweiser, a major World Cup sponsor with exclusive rights to sell beer at the tournament, will serve beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each stadium, but not in the stadium stands or concourse, the source said.

Tennis-Tomljanovic conflicted after beating idol Serena at U.S. Open

Ajla Tomljanovic admitted to feeling "a little bit like the villain" after she beat her idol Serena Williams on Friday at the U.S Open in what was likely the 23-time Grand Slam champion's final match. The Australian overcame a Serena-crazed sold-out crowd and an in-form Williams to emerge with a hard-fought 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 third-round victory under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis-Michelle Obama leads tributes to Serena after U.S. Open defeat

U.S. former first lady Michelle Obama and tennis great Billie Jean King led the tributes to Serena Williams after her U.S. Open third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, likely the final match of her sparkling career. The 23-times singles Grand Slam champion's 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 defeat sparked a flood of messages on social media, as current and former athletes across sport as well as the world at large celebrated her achievements of the last 25 years.

Tennis-Serena's brand will stay strong post-retirement

The end of Serena Williams' glittering tennis career will have little to no impact on the American's brand value and her earnings from endorsements could even surge post-retirement, industry experts told Reuters. Williams appeared to suggest last month that she would end her playing career at the U.S. Open, although she was a bit more vague about her intentions after her rousing first-round victory at Flushing Meadows in front of a celebrity-packed crowd.

Analysis-Tennis-Serena's impact to be felt long after retirement

Serena Williams was eliminated from the U.S. Open on Friday in what may be the last match of her illustrious career but the impact she had on the game she dominated for over two decades will be felt for generations to come. Williams, who made her professional debut in 1995 a year after her older sister Venus, has been one of the game's most marketable stars. She has a slew of corporate partners and in 2019 became the first athlete to land on Forbes' list of America's richest self-made women.

