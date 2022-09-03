ISSF Worlds: Varun Tomar replaces Sarabjot Singh in junior team

Sarabjot Singh has been replaced by Varun Tomar in the 10m air pistol Indian junior team for the upcoming ISSF World Championships as the former will turn senior just before the premier tournament. In the Indian squad announced on Friday, Sarabjot was part of the 10m air pistol junior men's team alongside Samrat Rana and Sagar Dangi. However, having realised that Sarabjot will turn 22 before the start of the tournament, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) replaced him with Tomar.

As per the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), junior shooters are those who will be under the age of 21 on December 31 of the competition year.

Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar will be competing in his biggest tournament since the London Games podium as he was on Friday picked in the Indian squad for the World Championships.

The NRAI announced a 48-member Indian rifle and pistol squad for the tournament scheduled from October 12-25 in Cairo, Egypt.

