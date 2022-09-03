Left Menu

Aditi Ashok misses cut at Dana Open on LPGA

PTI | Sylvania | Updated: 03-09-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 15:55 IST
Aditi Ashok Image Credit: Twitter (@aditigolf)
  • Country:
  • United States

India's Aditi Ashok had another disappointing day as she crashed out of the Dana Open after carding two-over 73 in the second round here.

Aditi, who shot five-over on the first day, needed a low score on the second, but she found the going tough once again and exited early with a total of seven-over.

The cut fell at one-under.

Aditi, who is currently 89th on the Race to CME Globe, the Order of Merit on LPGA, was missing her fifth cut in last six starts on the LPGA.

Two-time Epson Tour winner Lucy Li took the lead after a sensational seven-under 64, which tied a career-low she first set earlier this season. Li jumped into the top spot on the Dana Open with a score of 10-under overall and leads the field by two. Li needed 25 putts to get around Highland Meadows Golf Club.

Li earned her way into this week's field with her tie for ninth finish at the CP Women's Open and is the only one in the field to be bogey-free through 36 holes. The 19-year-old, who clinched her 2023 LPGA Tour card via the Epson Tour with her wins at the Carolina Golf Classic and Twin Bridges Championship along with four additional top-10 finishes, could become an LPGA Member immediately with a win on Sunday.

Chasing her at 8-under and in a tie for second are 2022 Tour rookie Ruoning Yin and two-time LPGA Tour winner Carlota Ciganda. Both shot 2-under 69s.

Yin's two-day total of 134 surpassed her previous 36-hole record by six shots. Ciganda's only bogey of the event came on No. 5, but her third birdie of the day on No. 9 helped even out the over-par hole.

Five players sit in a tie for fourth at 7-under, including defending champion Nasa Hataoka, who carded a five-under 66 in second round. Major champion Hannah Green is among seven players tied for ninth.

