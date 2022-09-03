Shubhankar, Aman Gupta make cut in Denmark

Left Menu

He had four birdies in first 10 holes and then dropped a shot on 12th and gave away a double bogey on the 18th, Also making the cut at 4-under was Indian American Aman Gupta 70-68 at T-61.

PTI | Forso | Updated: 03-09-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 16:04 IST
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a torrid back nine, that included a double bogey on the 18th hole, but still made the cut at the Made in HimmerLand tournament on the European Tour, here. Looking for a good finish over the weekend, he is currently T-61 with rounds of 68-70 and a total of 4-under after the second round.

Sharma had a great start to the event on the first nine of the first round but has slipped since then. He had four birdies in first 10 holes and then dropped a shot on 12th and gave away a double bogey on the 18th, Also making the cut at 4-under was Indian American Aman Gupta (70-68) at T-61. Gupta had five birdies, four bogeys and an eagle, his second in as many days.

Ross McGowan will take a one-stroke lead into the weekend after the Englishman holed a 12-foot birdie putt at the final hole to edge ahead of the pack in Denmark.

The two-time DP World Tour winner had also birdied his final hole on day one to hold the first round lead, and he opened with a birdie at the first in round two - the first of six in a five under front nine - before a one under back nine of 34 earned him a six under round of 65.

That moved him to a 15 under total, one clear of his compatriot Richard Mansell and Italy's Francesco Laporta, both of whom have carded back-to-back 64s for 14 under totals.

Marcus Helligkilde and Søren Kjeldsen lead the home charge as the Danes share fourth place with England's Tom Lewis and in-form Scot Ewen Ferguson on 12 under, three shots off the pace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

