Liv Series: Lahiri cards 4-under to remain tied 5th after 2nd day

Anirban Lahiri carded a bogey-free 4-under 66 that placed him at tied-fifth at the end of second round in the fourth event of the lucrative LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Lahiri, who signed up with Liv after playing seven seasons on the PGA Tour was a surprise entrant as he was seen as committed to the PGA Tour. He was also second at the Players Championships behind Cameron Smith, who also joined the Liv Series in the same week as the Indian.

Lahiri had four birdies and no bogeys at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston.

Leading the field was Matthew Wolff, who also got the first hole-in-one at the event. Wolff's ace came at the 178-yard second hole as he shot 7-under 63. Wolff shared the lead with Talor Gooch (63) at The International's Oaks Course.

In a tie for third place, newcomers Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann with 64s while five players including Lahiri, shared the fifth place at 4-under 66 each.

With a team competition also attached to the event, Wolff and his teammate Bernd Wiesberger (66) put the Hy Flyers GC captained by Phil Mickelson in the lead. They are at 11-under and have a one-shot lead over 4 Aces GC, winner of the last two team trophies. Gooch (63) was joined by captain Dustin Johnson's 67 as the official counting rounds for 4 Aces GC.

Lahiri, part of the team Crushers, led by Bryson DeChambeau, was comfortable as his score along with Paul Casey's 66 counted for team score and were a combined 8-under and at third position.

Earlier, Henrik Stenson withdrew from the event due to vertigo. Stenson was the winner at Bedminster in his LIV Golf debut.

