Mumbai City FC's Ralte visits Belgium for training stint at Lommel SK

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 17:02 IST
Mumbai City FC on Saturday said their midfielder Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte has left for Belgium for a two-week training stint with their sister club, Lommel SK.

The 21-year-old will be training with the Belgian First Division B side ''to gain important footballing experience with the help of the coaches and staff at Lommel SK in an immersive training environment'', the Indian Super League club said in a press release.

''Through our association with City Football Group, we knew it would open a pathway for players and coaches to have access to the Group's collective resources and it brings me great pleasure to be able to see Apuia get the benefits of the technical expertise and know-how of our friends at Lommel SK,'' Kandarp Chandra, CEO, Mumbai City FC said.

''This is an indication that talent at Mumbai City will be furthered and nurtured within the Group and this can potentially open doors for others to gain a similar experience too.

''I want to thank our colleagues at Lommel and CFG for facilitating this training stint and we wish Apuia the very best for his time in Belgium,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

