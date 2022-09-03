Left Menu

Motor racing-Leclerc fastest in tight final Dutch GP practice

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc led the way in final practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday with Max Verstappen only third fastest for Red Bull in front of his army of cheering supporters.

Reuters | Zandvoort | Updated: 03-09-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 17:14 IST
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc led the way in final practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday with Max Verstappen only third fastest for Red Bull in front of his army of cheering supporters. George Russell was second fastest for Mercedes around the seaside Zandvoort layout.

Leclerc, who was also fastest in Friday's second practice, did 20 laps and produced the best effort of one minute 11.632 seconds after mechanics worked on his car midway through the session. Russell was 0.066 slower and Verstappen, who has a 93-point lead in the championship over closest rival and teammate Sergio Perez, was 0.161 off the pace.

Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz was fourth and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton fifth for Mercedes, with Perez sixth. The top six were separated by 0.544, suggesting a tight battle for pole position in later qualifying.

Verstappen won from pole last year, returning this time as world champion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

