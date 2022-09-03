Rugby-Teen Moodie scores on debut as Boks blitz Wallabies in Sydney

Left Menu

The bonus point victory elevated the Springboks to second place in the championship standings behind reigning champions New Zealand, who beat Argentina 53-3 in Hamilton earlier on Saturday, with two rounds of the championship remaining.

Teenager Canan Moodie scored a try on debut as the Springboks snapped a nine-year losing streak on Australian soil with a 24-8 victory over the Wallabies in a sometimes tempestuous Rugby Championship test on Saturday. Centre Damian de Allende, flanker Franco Mostert and winger Makazole Mapimpi also crossed to help the world champions get back to winning ways after two straight defeats and gatecrash the opening party at the re-built Sydney Football Stadium.

Australia, having named an unchanged starting side for the first time in three years, suffered another rash of injuries but were inaccurate in their play all evening and slumped to a fourth defeat in seven matches this year. The bonus point victory elevated the Springboks to second place in the championship standings behind reigning champions New Zealand, who beat Argentina 53-3 in Hamilton earlier on Saturday, with two rounds of the championship remaining.

