Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Afghanistan

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field against Afghanistan in their Super 4s encounter of the Asia Cup here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka fielded an unchanged eleven while Afghanistan made one change in the form of Shamiullah Shinwari in place of Azmatullah.

Teams Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

