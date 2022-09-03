Motor racing-Verstappen on pole for home Dutch Grand Prix
Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 19:43 IST
Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Saturday.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will line up alongside on the front row after a final qualifying session that ended with Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez crashing at the final corner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Perez
- Mexican
- Charles Leclerc
- Dutch
- Sergio
- Max Verstappen
- Verstappen
- Red Bull's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dutch govt lifts filling target for Bergermeer gas storage facility to 90%
Dutch government under fire in debate over emissions cuts
EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices fall on profit taking after strong gains
Dutch under pressure to rectify 'inhumane' conditions at asylum seeker centre
Dutch police: truck accident at community barbecue killed 6, injured 7, reports AP.