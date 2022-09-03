Motor racing-Verstappen on pole for home Dutch Grand Prix

Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position for his home Dutch Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Saturday.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will line up alongside on the front row after a final qualifying session that ended with Verstappen's Mexican team mate Sergio Perez crashing at the final corner.

