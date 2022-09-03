Left Menu

Saketh-Yuki on a roll, clinch fifth Challenger title of season

Updated: 03-09-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 20:18 IST
Saketh Myneni and Yuki Bhambri continued their spectacular form together as they won the Rafa Nadal Open here on Saturday to clinch their fifth Challenger title this season.

The third seeded Indian pair, who ousted top seed Spanish-Italian duo of Sergio Gornes and Marco Bortolotti in the semifinal, outplayed Czech Republic's Marek Gengel and Lukas Rosol 6-2 6-2 in the final to win the Challenger 80 tournament.

Ranked 110 in the world, Yuki is set to break into top-100 with this win. Saketh is currently ranked 98th in the ATP doubles rankings.

Earlier this year, the duo had won Challenger meets at Salinas, Czech Republic, Porto and Lexington. They had also won two ITF events in Bhopal and New Delhi in 2022.

