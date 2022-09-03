Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2022 20:43 IST
Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times GMT): 1508 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit). World number one Iga Swiatek will face Lauren Davis later, while 22-times major champion Rafa Nadal is in action against Richard Gasquet.

