Left Menu

Soccer-Bayern held 1-1 at Union for second straight draw

The hosts, enjoying their best ever Bundesliga start and looking for their first win over Bayern, were never intimidated by the champions and went in front through the league's leading scorer Sheraldo Becker with a perfect volley at the far post. Becker, who has scored in his last three consecutive matches now, is on five goals.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 21:04 IST
Soccer-Bayern held 1-1 at Union for second straight draw
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Champions Bayern Munich stumbled to their second 1-1 draw in a row on Saturday, coming away from Union Berlin with only the one point and dropping off the top of the Bundesliga table. The Bavarians, who also drew 1-1 against Borussia Moenchengladbach last week and travel to Inter for their Champions League group opener next week, are third on 11 points, as many as Union.

Freiburg moved into top spot on 12 points thanks to a 3-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen. Borussia Dortmund are also on 12 after their 1-0 win over Hoffenheim on Friday. The hosts, enjoying their best ever Bundesliga start and looking for their first win over Bayern, were never intimidated by the champions and went in front through the league's leading scorer Sheraldo Becker with a perfect volley at the far post.

Becker, who has scored in his last three consecutive matches now, is on five goals. Their lead was short-lived, however, with Joshua Kimmich thundering a low drive into the far corner three minutes later.

The Bavarians came agonisingly close to a second goal in the 37th when Jamal Musiala weaved his way into the box and flicked a sensational ball to send Leroy Sane through, only for his shot to be blocked by keeper Riis Ronnow. Union's solid backline, the second best in the league behind Bayern, hardly missed a beat and held firm in the second half as the visitors looked for ways past it.

The hosts also lurked on the break and forced a superb one-handed save out of Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer in the 75th who palmed Jamie Leweling's shot wide after a fine run. Union's Ronnow matched it with a sensational save of his own, tipping a looping Sadio Mane header over the bar in stoppage time to protect their point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie sound of the Southern Ring Nebula

NASA turns Webb's first images, data into audio tracks; listen to the eerie ...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
4
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022