East Bengal ends campaign with win over Mumbai City FC

East Bengal got the better of Mumbai City FC 4-3 to end an otherwise disappointing campaign in the Durand Cup on a positive note here on Saturday.

Sumit Passi (17th, 34th) and Cleiton Silva (22nd, 81st) got two goals each for East Bengal while Lallianzuala Chhangte (36th, 43rd) had a brace for the Mumbai outfit. Greg Stewart (27th) scored the other goal for Mumbai. Six of the seven goals were scored in an exciting first half. East Bengal thus finished with five points from their four games while Mumbai City, with seven points, topped the group and qualified for the knock-outs. It was not only EB's first win of the campaign, but also the first time they had scored. The final game in the group, between Rajasthan United FC and Indian Navy on Monday, will determine who among ATK Mohun Bagan and RUFC take the second qualifying spot for the knockouts. In the day's other game, Army Red concluded their campaign with a stunning 1-0 win over Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC.

Having already qualified for the quarterfinals as group toppers, HFC coach Manolo Marquez made a flurry of changes, including giving the captain's armband to Halicharan Narzary. Soyal Joshi made his debut.

In the absence of regular captain Nikhil Poojary and Chinglensana Singh, their two defensive mainstays, the ISL champions looked a shadow of their best self as Army Red went ahead through captain Suresh Meitei's header off a free kick in the 33rd minute.

Hyderabad also got plenty of chances but failed to make use of them as the Army Red's Bhabindra Thakur put up a resolute performance under the bar.

HFC (nine points) won their first three matches, while the Army outfit ended their campaign with five points.

The outcome of NEROCA FC and Chennayin FC fixture here on Monday will determine the second quarterfinalist from Group C.

