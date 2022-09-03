Left Menu

Soccer-Super sub Anthony scores as Bournemouth seal comeback win over Forest

Cheikhou Kouyate and Brennan Johnson gave Forest a 2-0 lead at half time but Bournemouth produced a terrific performance in the second half, rallying through goals from Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke and Anthony. With the score 2-2, Anthony scored the winning goal in the 87th minute as he coolly side-footed a finish past Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson following a pass from Solanke.

Reuters | Nottingham | Updated: 03-09-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 21:35 IST
Jaidon Anthony came off the bench to hand Bournemouth a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest as they bounced back from two goals down in a thrilling clash of the promoted sides in the Premier League on Saturday.

With the score 2-2, Anthony scored the winning goal in the 87th minute as he coolly side-footed a finish past Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson following a pass from Solanke. Earlier, Senegal midfielder Kouyate put Forest in the lead in the 33rd minute as he rose highest in the box to power home a header from Morgan Gibbs-White's corner kick.

Forest doubled their lead before the break when forward Johnson scored an ice-cool penalty, following a lengthy VAR review after a handball incident by Bournemouth skipper Lloyd Kelly. Bournemouth responded quickly in the second half, with central midfielder Billing finding the target in the 51st minute with a stunning strike from around 30 yards out.

Forest wasted a chance to add a third goal and it proved costly as striker Solanke made it 2-2 for Bournemouth in the 63rd minute, pulling off a superb acrobatic effort which flew into the net via a slight deflection off Scott McKenna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

