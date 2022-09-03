Soccer-Newcastle held to scoreless draw at home by Palace

Newcastle United had a second-half goal ruled out after a VAR review as they drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace on Saturday in a Premier League game that was full of chances, but somehow yielded no goals. After netting against Liverpool in midweek following his arrival from Real Sociedad for a reputed 59 million pounds, record signing Alexander Isak came close to scoring in the first half, robbing Joachim Andersen to create a one-on-one but failing to get his chip over Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

Newcastle's Miguel Almiron went even closer, firing through a thicket of bodies and hitting the base of the post to send his side into the break somehow still level, despite a slew of chances. The home side thought they had taken the lead six minutes into the second half thanks to an own goal from Tyrick Mitchell, but the decision was overturned after a VAR review found that Joe Willock had fouled Guaita.

Palace created plenty of opportunities of their own but many of them were fired straight at Newcastle keeper Nick Pope, who had little trouble dealing with them. Despite the two sides racking up 38 shots between them, the game finished scoreless to leave Newcastle in 11th position in the table on seven points, with Palace 15th on six points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)