Afghanistan post 175/6 against Sri Lanka

Put in to bat, Afghanistan scored 175 for 6 against Sri Lanka in their Super 4s match of the Asia Cup here on Saturday.

Opener and wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with a 45-ball 84 while Ibrahim Zadran contributed 40.

For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka took two wickets while Maheesh Theekshana and Asitha Fernando got one each.

Brief Scores: 175 for 6 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 84, Ibrahim Zadran 40; Dilshan Madushanka 2/37).

