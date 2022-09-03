Asia Cup Scoreboard: SL vs AFG

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan here on Saturday.

Afghanistan Innings: Hazratullah Zazai b Madushanka 13 Rahmanullah Gurbaz c de Silva b Fernando 84 Ibrahim Zadran c Fernando b Madushanka 40 Najibullah Zadran run out 17 Mohammad Nabi c & b Theekshana 1 Rashid Khan run out 9 Karim Janat not out 0 Extras: (LB-1 NB-1 W-9) 11 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 175 Fall of wickets: 1/46 2/139 3/151 4/166 5/166 6/175 Bowling: Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-29-1, Asitha Fernando 4-0-34-1, Dilshan Madushanka 4-0-37-2, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-23-0, Chamika Karunaratne 2-0-29-0, Dasun Shanaka 2-0-22-0. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

