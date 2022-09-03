Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out of Asia Cup with side strain

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the Asia Cup here due to a suspected side strain. Dahani is the third Pakistan pacer after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Jr to be ruled out of the tournament.

''He has complained off a side strain after the match against Hong Kong and he is being monitored but the medical team will probably decide to have a scan after 48 to 72 hours,'' a PCB official aware of the developments in the Pakistan team said.

''Dahani is with the team but the indications are he might not play in remaining matches of the tournament and will require proper rehab,'' he added. Dahani took one wicket in the two matches that he has played in the tournament, at an economy rate of 6.

Pakistan have two pacers -- Mohammad Hasnain and Hasan Ali -- and a spinner in Usman Qadir on the bench as potential replacements for Dahani.

Babar Azam's side crushed Hong Kong by 155 runs on Friday to seal its spot in the final four of the tournament, days after losing their opener to India by five wickets. The source said that the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja himself a former Test captain is concerned with the sudden spate of injuries to the young pace bowlers.

''He is concerned since all the bowlers are in their 20s and he is also not happy with the time taken to decide to send Shaheen to England for treatment of his knee injury,'' the source added.

