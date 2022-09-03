Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yu Darvish hits strikeout milestone in Padres' win

Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit two-run homers in the third inning and Jurickson Profar added a three-run shot in the sixth as the visiting San Diego Padres opened a three-game series with a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday. San Diego starter Yu Darvish shut out Los Angeles for seven innings and reached the 3,000-strikeout milestone in his professional career that spans 17 seasons in Japan and the United States.

Soccer-Podence gives Wolves first win with victory over Southampton

A Daniel Podence goal on the stroke of half-time gave Wolverhampton Wanderers a 1-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, their first victory of the season. Matheus Nunes broke down the right and picked Podence out with a low ball to the back post although Saints keeper Gavin Bazunu should have done better to keep out the low drive.

Tennis-'Fighter' Serena proud of change she brought to sport

Serena Williams said she wanted to be remembered as a fighter and was proud of the impact she had on tennis as she most likely dropped the curtain on her historic career at the U.S. Open on Friday. "The fight, I'm such a fighter," she said when asked how she wanted to be remembered following her 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 third round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic, in what she has indicated was her final match.

Tennis-Williams ready to find new Serena after U.S. Open exit

A defiant Serena Williams bid an emotional good-bye to the U.S. Open with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career. Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and no doubt the 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss to the 46th ranked Australian stung her to her core.

Tennis-Efficient Kyrgios tames wildcard Wolf to book Medvedev showdown

Australian Nick Kyrgios reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time on Friday, notching a routine win over American wildcard J.J. Wolf 6-4 6-2 6-3 to set up a blockbuster Sunday showdown against reigning champion Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev also saved precious energy in a straight-sets win in the night's final contest against China's Wu Yibing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium shortly after Serena Williams' Flushing Meadows farewell on the same court.

Tennis-Medvedev's title defence meets Kyrgios hurdle in fourth round

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev cruised into the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a straightforward 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory over Chinese qualifier Wu Yibing on Friday to set up a blockbuster clash with Australia's Nick Kyrgios. The Russian blazed past Stefan Kozlov and Arthur Rinderknech in the last two rounds and looked every bit the champion again, as he fired 12 aces and converted six of 12 break points to comfortably dispatch his 22-year-old opponent.

Tennis-Tomljanovic conflicted after beating idol Serena at U.S. Open

Ajla Tomljanovic admitted to feeling "a little bit like the villain" after she beat her idol Serena Williams on Friday at the U.S Open in what was likely the 23-time Grand Slam champion's final match. The Australian overcame a Serena-crazed sold-out crowd and an in-form Williams to emerge with a hard-fought 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 third-round victory under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis-Serena's style changed the game in fashion, business

From glossy magazine covers to generation-defining on-court styles, Serena Williams took a bow at the U.S. Open on Friday, having rewritten the fashion playbook for female athletes while building an empire of her own. The 23-times Grand Slam winner chose the bible of women's fashion, Vogue, to announce she was "evolving away from tennis," before taking to the court in her bedazzling Nike sneakers at the U.S. Open this week under the watchful eyes of the magazine's grand dame, Anna Wintour.

Japan's Kadokawa Corp paid arrested Olympic exec's associate -Kyodo

Japanese publisher Kadokawa Corp, a sponsor for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, gave 70 million yen ($500,000) to a company linked to a central figure arrested in a growing bribery scandal around the Games, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday. Tokyo prosecutors are looking into the purpose of the payment and the flow of money from Kadokawa to a firm run by a friend of Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 board, Kyodo said, citing a person it did not name for the information.

Tennis-Serena retirement heralds sunset of sport's golden era

The likely end of Serena Williams' tennis career has left the game staring at the beginning of the end of the sport's golden era, a dreaded prospect that has long been on the horizon. The American, who will turn 41 this month, bid an emotional goodbye to the U.S. Open with a third-round loss to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career.

