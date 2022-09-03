Soccer-Super sub Sanchez wraps up victory as OM go top in Ligue 1

Left Menu

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-09-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 22:31 IST
Alexis Sanchez showed his worth as his third goal of the season helped Olympique de Marseille beat promoted AJ Auxerre 2-0 to move provisionally top of the Ligue 1 standings on Saturday. Igor Tudor's side prevailed through a Gerson early goal and substitute Sanchez's late strike while Cengiz Under caught the eye with a sterling display in the first half, four days before their Champions League trip to Tottenham Hotspur in London.

The result put OM on 16 points from six games, three ahead of Paris St Germain, who travel to Nantes later on Saturday, with Lens in third place, also on 13 points, before their trip to Stade de Reims on Sunday. Auxerre are ninth on seven points.

Marseille took the lead when Under's angled shot onto the post bounced into the path of Gerson, who fired home from close range in the eighth minute. The hosts moved up a gear after the break with Gauthier Hein and Paul Joly coming close, but Marseille were more clinical and wrapped it up through Sanchez when they were under pressure.

Sanchez, who joined from Inter Milan during the close season and had come in for Under just before the hour, netted with a low shot on the turn from Matteo Guendouzi with seven minutes left.

