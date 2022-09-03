Soccer-Fiorentina come from behind to grab 1-1 draw against Juventus

Fiorentina forward Christian Kouame cancelled out an early goal by Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik to earn a 1-1 home draw on Saturday and break his side's goalless Serie A run of three games.

After three draws and two wins, Juventus are fourth in the standings on nine points. Fiorentina are 10th on six, as they remain unbeaten against Juve for four consecutive home league matches. Juventus, who travel to Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, rested the league's joint-top scorer Dusan Vlahovic (4), with coach Massimiliano Allegri handing a start to Poland international Milik for the first time.

It took the former Napoli striker nine minutes to put the visitors in front, when he bundled in Filip Kostic's cross from close range. Milik scored his second goal for Juve in as many games and 40th in Serie A.

Fiorentina defender Dodo had an opportunity to equalise in the 26th minute, when he sent a powerful goalbound shot from the edge of the box, but Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin pulled a great save. But three minutes later the hosts levelled on a brilliant counter-attack through a precise low shot by Kouame.

Fiorentina keeper Pietro Terracciano punched away a corner kick by defender Kostic, only for the ball to find winger Riccardo Sottil who sent in a beautiful long pass to Kouame for a cool finish at the far post. UNABLE TO BITE

Coach Vincenzo Italiano's side could have scored a second just before the break when they were awarded a penalty after new arrival Leandro Paredes handled the ball in the box -- but striker Luka Jovic fired his shot straight at the left post from the spot. In the second half both sides had chances to grab a winner, with Fiorentina going closer.

In one of their last attempts, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat tried to seal the game for the hosts from the edge of the box in the 88th minute but Perin made a stunning save as he parried the ball over the bar. "I am between angry and regretful," Italiano told DAZN.

"There were too many situations in which we should have taken advantage of the difficulties of an opponent on the ropes. "We are leaving a few points on the road, let's hope to recover them soon."

For the first time in 10 years, Juventus have scored within the opening 10 minutes of play for three consecutive games in a single Serie A season. However, they also have not made a shot in the second half only for the fifth time since 2004-05 -- on three of the occasions it had happened against Fiorentina.

"We should have closed the game in the first half," Allegri said. "We weren't able to bite and that's the only regret... We got our fifth useful result, now we think about the Champions League."

Juventus host Salernitana next Sunday, while Fiorentina travel to Bologna earlier that day.

