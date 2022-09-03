HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times GMT): 1748 KVITOVA EDGES MUGURUZA IN THRILLER

Petra Kvitova recovered from a set down and saved two match points in the decider to down Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza 5-7 6-3 7-6(10). Up next for the twice Wimbledon winner is Yuan Yue or Jessica Pegula. 1735 NORRIE DISPATCHES RUNE IN STRAIGHT SETS

British number one Cameron Norrie moved into the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time with a clinical 7-5 6-4 6-1 win over Danish youngster Holger Rune in two hours 12 minutes. READ MORE:

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit). World number one Iga Swiatek will face Lauren Davis later, while 22-times major champion Rafa Nadal is in action against Richard Gasquet. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru)

