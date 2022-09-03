Left Menu

Soccer-Leao double earns table toppers Milan 3-2 win over Inter

Two goals by Milan forward Rafael Leao helped the defending champions fight back from a goal down and earn a 3-2 win over local rivals Inter on Saturday in their fifth Serie A match of the season.

Updated: 03-09-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 23:41 IST
Two goals by Milan forward Rafael Leao helped the defending champions fight back from a goal down and earn a 3-2 win over local rivals Inter on Saturday in their fifth Serie A match of the season. Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic scored his first Serie A goal of the season in the 21st minute after an assist by forward Joaquin Correa.

Milan, however, levelled seven minutes later through forward Rafael Leao, who slotted home past Inter keeper Samir Handanovic after collecting a pass from Sandro Tonali. Milan forward Olivier Giroud completed the comeback in the 54th minute with a weak but effective strike as it caught Handanovic unprepared, while Leao scored his second soon after by firing home in the 60th minute to extend the lead.

Inter did not go down without a fight and scored just seven minutes later through forward Edin Dzeko, whose strike bounced off the post and slipped in. Milan top the table on 11 points after five games and travel to Sampdoria next Saturday while Inter, fifth with nine points, host Torino on the same day.

