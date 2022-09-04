Left Menu

Soccer-Eintracht push Leipzig deeper into trouble with 4-0 demolition

Eintracht, who face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday, are on eight points, four behind leaders Freiburg. Leipzig, who take on Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, dropped to 11th on five points after managing just one win in their first five league games.

Eintracht Frankfurt fired four goals past RB Leipzig on Saturday to climb up the Bundesliga table and send their opponents deeper into crisis ahead of their Champions League group stage openers. With both teams in action in the Champions League next week, it was Europa League winners Frankfurt who looked more ready with two goals in six minutes from Daichi Kamada and Sebastian Rode's deflected shot in the first half.

With Leipzig struggling with their backline and Frankfurt constantly finding ways to break through, the hosts added two more after the break with Tuta's tap-in after keeper Peter Gulasci had saved a Mario Goetze shot and an 84th-minute Rafael Borre penalty. Eintracht, who face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday, are on eight points, four behind leaders Freiburg.

Leipzig, who take on Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday, dropped to 11th on five points after managing just one win in their first five league games.

