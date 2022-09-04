Left Menu

Soccer-Mbappe double helps PSG stay top in Ligue 1

France forward Mbappe found the back of the net either side of the interval to take his season's tally to seven before being replaced by Neymar as coach Christophe Galtier looked to spare the duo before PSG host Juventus on Tuesday. PSG have 16 points from six games and lead second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who beat AJ Auxerre 2-0 away, on goal difference.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-09-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2022 02:32 IST
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St Germain geared up for their Champions League opener with a routine 3-0 win at 10-man Nantes to stay top of the Ligue 1 standings on Saturday. France forward Mbappe found the back of the net either side of the interval to take his season's tally to seven before being replaced by Neymar as coach Christophe Galtier looked to spare the duo before PSG host Juventus on Tuesday.

PSG have 16 points from six games and lead second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who beat AJ Auxerre 2-0 away, on goal difference. Olympique Lyonnais, who have a game in hand, climbed up to third on 13 points after Karl Toko Ekambi's double and a goal by Alexandre Lacazette gave them a resounding 5-0 victory against Angers.

RC Lens are fourth, also on 13 points, and travel to Stade de Reims on Sunday.

