HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Saturday (times GMT): 2100 ALCARAZ SEES OFF BROOKSBY

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the last 16 of the U.S. Open for the second straight year with a routine 6-3 6-3 6-3 win over unseeded American Jenson Brooksby. Up next for the 19-year-old Spaniard is Marin Cilic or Dan Evans. READ MORE:

Victoria Azarenka, a three-times finalist in New York, put on a ruthless performance to beat Croatia's Petra Martic 6-3 6-0. The double major champion will play the winner of Karolina Pliskova and Belinda Bencic in the last 16. American eighth seed Jessica Pegula also progressed, overcoming Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2 6-7(6) 6-0 to set up a showdown with Petra Kvitova.

1748 KVITOVA EDGES MUGURUZA IN THRILLER Petra Kvitova recovered from a set down and saved two match points in the decider to down Spanish ninth seed Garbine Muguruza 5-7 6-3 7-6(10). Up next for the twice Wimbledon winner is Jessica Pegula.

1735 NORRIE DISPATCHES RUNE IN STRAIGHT SETS British number one Cameron Norrie moved into the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time with a clinical 7-5 6-4 6-1 win over Danish youngster Holger Rune in two hours 12 minutes.

1508 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 23 Celsius (73.4 Fahrenheit).

World number one Iga Swiatek will face Lauren Davis later, while 22-times major champion Rafa Nadal is in action against Richard Gasquet. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru)

