Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Norrie sets up fourth-round showdown with Rublev at U.S. Open

British number one Cameron Norrie chipped away at Holger Rune's defences to win 7-5 6-4 6-1 on Saturday and reach the fourth round at the U.S. Open for the first time with new confidence on the Grand Slam stage. The 27-year-old Wimbledon semi-finalist had already beaten Rune twice this year and showed he had not lost the winning formula in sizzling conditions, making 22 unforced errors to his 19-year-old Danish opponent's 43.

Tennis-Williams ready to find new Serena after U.S. Open exit

A defiant Serena Williams bid an emotional good-bye to the U.S. Open with a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, in what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career. Defeat has always been hard to swallow for the fiercely competitive Williams and no doubt the 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss to the 46th ranked Australian stung her to her core.

Soccer-Man City and Liverpool frustrated, Tottenham maintain strong start

Champions Manchester City and Liverpool were both held to draws in the Premier League on Saturday leaving Arsenal on top of the table ahead of their game at Manchester United on Sunday. Liverpool were frustrated by Frank Lampard's determined Everton in a goalless Merseyside derby while City were held to a 1-1 draw at Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

Motor racing-Don't be stupid, Verstappen tells flare-throwing fans

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen told fans it was stupid to throw flares after one landed on the track and halted qualifying for his home Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Saturday. Another was thrown later in the session but landed on grass and did not disrupt the action.

Mixed Martial Arts-Gane demolishes Tuivasa as UFC makes French debut

France's Ciryl Gane pulled off an electrifying knockout win over Australian Tai Tuivasa in front of a home crowd at the Accor Arena on the banks of the River Seine in the promotion's first major event in the country since the sport was legalised there in 2020. Spurred on by a lusty first-round rendition of "La Marseillaise", the French national anthem, the two heavyweights put on a barn-burner of a fight in the main event that made the long wait for the sport's regulation worth it for the French fans.

Athletics-Commonwealth gold medallist Nwokocha provisionally suspended for doping

Nigerian sprinter Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha, who won gold in the 4x100m relay at this year's Commonwealth Games, has been provisionally suspended for the use of banned substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Saturday. Nwokocha, 21, ran the anchor leg in Birmingham last month as Nigeria beat England and Jamaica to take gold.

Tennis-Tomljanovic conflicted after beating idol Serena at U.S. Open

Ajla Tomljanovic admitted to feeling "a little bit like the villain" after she beat her idol Serena Williams on Friday at the U.S Open in what was likely the 23-time Grand Slam champion's final match. The Australian overcame a Serena-crazed sold-out crowd and an in-form Williams to emerge with a hard-fought 7-5 6-7(4) 6-1 third-round victory under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tennis-A little less buzz but the U.S. Open show goes on without Serena

With the curtain having come down on the Serena Williams show, the U.S. Open woke up to an empty feeling on Saturday as the tennis world began to adjust to life without the sport's biggest star. For the first time since the U.S. Open began on Monday, the Williams name did not appear on the Flushing Meadows match schedule.

Tennis-Alcaraz trounces home hope Brooksby to reach U.S. Open fourth round

World number four Carlos Alcaraz used his mighty forehand to swat aside American Jenson Brooksby 6-3 6-3 6-3 in a superb third-round performance at the U.S. Open on Saturday. The Spanish teen rocketed to stardom as the youngest man to reach the quarter-final at Flushing Meadows last year and looks on track for another memorable run after making 46 winners to just 10 from his opponent inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Reactions after Serena Williams' U.S. Open defeat

Following is reaction to Serena Williams' defeat by Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the U.S. Open on Friday, likely to be the last match of the 23-times Grand Slam champion's career: FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)